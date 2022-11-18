Big turnout of volunteers for Maine Veterans Project annual food give out

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An incredible amount of volunteers showed up to help pack bags for veterans in need.

Maine Veterans Project is reaching out to all veterans.

On Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their Head Quarters, 207 Parkview Ave. in Bangor.

The Maine Veterans Project will have their annual food give out.

According to Shawn Goodwin, president of MVP, their food drive this year was as good as last year and he has a message for all vets out there.

“Every veteran that could use some food needs to reach out to us because we have so much to give out. We’re even going to be sending a load to Mathias, with whatever doesn’t get taken up here. We just want somebody to know they can come up and grab a bag of food a turkey, we should have apples on site, some other fresh produce. Basically, whatever somebody needs, we should have it right here. And for our fellow veterans out there that don’t like to take away from other veterans, trust me when I say we’ve got plenty of food to go around. So if you even have a bit of a need, come out and see us please,” said Goodwin.

Veterans can head to the Maine Veterans Project on Parkview on Monday.

If you can’t make it there they will deliver food to you.

Call 262-6061 for more information.

