Authorities investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Cherryfield

By WABI News Desk
Nov. 18, 2022
CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what they’re calling a ‘suspicious incident’ that occurred in Cherryfield.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety’s Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Cherryfield for a suspicious incident around 9:00 last night.

Maine State Police and Major Crimes Unit were also called to assist.

There is no other information available at this time, but authorities believe that there is no risk to the public.

We will update this story when more information is released.

