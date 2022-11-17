Skowhegan River Hawks look to complete state football quest

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan River Hawks are looking to complete their climb to the Class B State Football Championship when they face the Portland Bulldogs in their backyard down at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Skowhegan faces Portland in Class B Championship on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (WABI)

The River Hawks have come close to winning it all as recently as 2017, when they fell to Marshwood, 63-20, in the same game on the same field.

The team is ready to finish the job of building a state champion over the years.

“It’s going to be great. 44 years has been a long drought, but I feel like it’s time to bring the Gold Ball back to Skowhegan. That all comes down to the line, really. Those guys are holding down the anchor, so to speak. They get the job done up front, and they give us the holes to run through,” said Hunter McEwen, senior running back/linebacker.

Kickoff between the River Hawks and Bulldogs is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Their championship finishes Portland’s pair of title games. In Class A, Oxford Hills and Thornton Academy will take the field that day at 11 a.m.

