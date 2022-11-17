Ski season to begin in Maine

Both Sunday River and Sugarloaf are opening in the next couple of days
(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWRY, Maine (WMTW) - Some natural snow fell across much of Maine Wednesday morning and it has been cold in the mountains, allowing ski areas to make snow. The combination means ski season is about to begin in Maine.

Sunday River says it will open for the season for daily skiing on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. The first two days are just for New England Pass, Ikon Pass, and Ticket Pack holders. Daily lift ticket access will begin Saturday at 8 a.m.

To start, they will be spinning the Locke Mountain Triple, with loading required from the mid-station. Advanced terrain will be available on T2 and Upper Sunday Punch and downloading will be required. The last chair will be thrown at 3:15 p.m. Right now, there is no beginner terrain open at Sunday River.

This is right on track with the typical opening day for Sunday River in recent years.

Sugarloaf is opening for the season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m. The mountain has been making snow since Monday and will open with at least six trails, including an early season terrain park. Lift service will be available on the SuperQuad.

Sugarloaf says upgrades to its snowmaking system over the summer have allowed them to open earlier.

“The upgrades we made to our snowmaking system this summer have made a noticeable difference in just three days of snowmaking,” said Karl Strand, Sugarloaf’s General Manager. “We’re able to expand our terrain faster than ever before, and we’re excited to welcome skiers and riders back on Friday morning.”

