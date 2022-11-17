Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

Maine (WABI) - Legislation led by Senator Susan Collins to protect same-sex and interracial marriages has crossed a major Senate hurdle, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law.

Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the “Respect for Marriage Act,” meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people.

Collins says she’s proud to be the Republican lead of the bill.

”This bill recognizes the unique and extraordinary importance of marriage on an individual and societal level. It would help promote equality, prevent discrimination, and protect the rights of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages. It would accomplish these goals while maintaining—and indeed strengthening—important religious liberty and conscience protections.”

Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House.

