Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Today, Scattered Snow Showers North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our storm from yesterday will move through the Maritimes today. Moisture wrapping around the departing storm will provide us with a good deal of cloudiness today especially areas north of Bangor. Areas closer to Bangor and towards the coast will have a better chance for some sunny breaks throughout the day. An upper level disturbance crossing the state will give us a chance for some scattered snow showers too, mainly across the north and mountains. It’ll be chilly today with highs in the 30s to around 40°. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid-20s for most spots. Some upper teens possible across the north.

Upper level low pressure spinning over Hudson Bay will keep plenty of clouds across the area Friday with some breaks of sunshine mixed in again. A weak disturbance wrapping around the upper low could bring a few isolated snow showers to northern areas and the mountains Friday too but overall it looks to be mainly dry. Friday’s highs will be in the 30s to around 40°. Saturday looks brighter with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. We’ll remain cool with highs in the 30s to around 40°. Colder air, wrapping around the upper low over Hudson Bay, will move in for Sunday and Monday. At the same time, it looks like the pressure gradient is going to tighten up a bit over the region too resulting in some breezy conditions both days. The combination of the colder air moving in and the breezy conditions will make for cold days Sunday and Monday. An upper level disturbance moving through the state Sunday will give us more clouds and a good chance of snow showers or some mixed rain/snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s but will feel much colder with the breeze factored in. Breezy and cold weather continues Monday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers possible across the north and mountains. Highs between 30°-40°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 18°-28°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to around 40°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Highs mainly in the 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

