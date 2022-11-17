Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses.
They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year.
In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding be invested in Maine’s unemployment trust fund to prevent tax increases.
As a result of these investments, the unemployment trust fund is currently at more than $600 million.
Unemployment taxes will be the lowest allowed under Maine law, saving employers a total of $23.7 million next year.
The average unemployment tax per employee is expected to be around $236 per year, which is a decrease of about $32 from 2022.
Without investments by Governor Mills, the unemployment tax would have increased by $47 million.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.