Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses.

They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year.

In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding be invested in Maine’s unemployment trust fund to prevent tax increases.

As a result of these investments, the unemployment trust fund is currently at more than $600 million.

Unemployment taxes will be the lowest allowed under Maine law, saving employers a total of $23.7 million next year.

The average unemployment tax per employee is expected to be around $236 per year, which is a decrease of about $32 from 2022.

Without investments by Governor Mills, the unemployment tax would have increased by $47 million.

