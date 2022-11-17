Maine elects first Black female speaker of the House

Rachel Talbot Ross was elected Speaker of the House
Rachel Talbot Ross was elected Speaker of the House(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - History has been made at the Maine State House.

Rachel Talbot Ross, a Democrat from Portland, was elected as speaker of the House Thursday afternoon.

She is the first Black woman to ever hold the position in Maine.

She is also the first and only Black woman elected to the Maine Legislature and to legislative leadership.

Ross easily defeated the only other candidate for the position of Speaker.

Ross, who is a ninth-generation Mainer, is serving her third term in Augusta. Her father was the first Black legislator in the state of Maine.

She has also served as the City of Portland’s Director of Equal Opportunity and Multicultural Affairs for more than two decades, led the NAACP in Maine and founded several nonprofit organizations, including Maine Black Community Development, Maine Freedom Trails and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Fellows.

