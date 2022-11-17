Local businesses donate turkeys for more than 200 Dover-Foxcroft families

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - It’s the season of giving and it’s being felt in Dover-Foxcroft Thursday after more than 200 families were surprised with turkeys for Thanksgiving.

It may have been cold Thursday but Piscataquis Regional Food Center volunteers were all smiles as their guests picked up their meal kits.

Executive Director Kelly Sirimoglu says they came up short fundraising this year and were only able to provide sides and produce this year,

She says all of their clients were told ahead of time they wouldn’t be getting a turkey.

When area businesses found out, they got together and bought turkeys for every single family.

They found out as they picked up their meals, they were able to take a turkey or chicken, too.

“It was great for us to get the phone call from one of the local business leaders and they’re 25 pound turkeys. These are not tiny little birds, these are huge. So, we estimate it’s about $3,000 worth of turkey. We know it wasn’t easy for local businesses these past couple of years, so, it’s not like they have a lot of money, but still, they came together and really gave back. So, it’s just indicative of Mainers helping Mainers and the people of Piscataquis County really coming together to help everyone out,” said Sirimoglu.

She says they are seeing more people than ever including working families struggling to make ends meet.

