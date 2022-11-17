‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays.

If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.

Barnaby’s aka the Barn Yard closed in 2013, but Blue Sky Lounge brought it back for Halloween.

Apparently there was such a great response that customers kept asking them to bring it back again.

Once a staple at Barnaby’s, Ladies Night will now be featured every Wednesday at Blue Sky Lounge.

”For the demographic that we have there’s not really a place for them to go out and so we like to give that nostalgia feeling with Barnaby’s. Having a place to dance and go out have dinner and dancing, it’s a great opportunity for people,” said Caitlyn Arellano, General Manager, Blue Sky Lounge.

It all starts the night before Thanksgiving.

There will be specials all day long and the party really gets going with the DJ at 7.

Come with requests so you can hear your favorite throwbacks.

