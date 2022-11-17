Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building

Ellsworth crash
Ellsworth crash(Meagan Hayward)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth.

Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement.

Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a report a car had crashed into three propane tanks and destroyed the wall of a building.

They say Rich fled the scene after the crash but was found by police later in the day.

She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

