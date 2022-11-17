Deputies: Man involved in Cornish standoff smashed neighbor’s window with tractor

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities have released new details on what started the police standoff in Cornish Thursday.

Officials say 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires around 6:45 a.m.

According to deputies, the incident stemmed from an interaction about landscaping over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the scene on Spur Road, but say Kalinoski was uncooperative and went back to his own home.

A crisis negotiator and a behavioral health worker are working with law enforcement, but have been unsuccessful in initiating conversations.

An arrest warrant for Kalinoski and a search warrant for his home have been obtained.

Spur Road is closed between Joe Berry Road and Route 5. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find other ways around.

Police say there is no current threat to the public and that they would provide updates when they are able.

Kalinoski could face charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, criminal mischief and refusal to submit to an arrest.

