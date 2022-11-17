Cold Weather Sticking Around

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that brought us a wintry mix yesterday has moved to our northeast. This combined with an upper-level disturbance will continue to wrap in clouds and a few snow showers this evening. Lows will range from the mid-teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast.

An upper-level low will continue to spin over the Canadian Maritimes. This low will wrap in cloud cover again on Friday resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will also be another chance for light snow showers favoring communities in the mountains. Another cold day as highs will reach the 30s and low 40s. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph.

The cold air will stick around through the weekend as an upper-level trough remains in place across much of the country. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will be an upper-level disturbance crossing the region on Sunday which could bring some light snow showers to inland areas.

High pressure will begin to build on Sunday evening into Monday. This will bring even colder air and will also cause our winds to pick up. Westerly winds Sunday night into Monday could gust up to 30-35 mph. This combined with the cold air will result in some wind chill values over northern Maine that could fall below 0­°. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 30s.

Quiet and cold conditions leading up to Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day also looks to remain quiet with highs in the 30s. Once we get into the weekend after Thanksgiving, that is when the pattern could change. It is still VERY early but there could be an area of low pressure that could bring us another round of snow.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few light snow showers in the mountains. Lows will range from the teens to the upper 20s. WSW winds 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers in the mountains. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly clouds with snow showers inland. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Winds will increase into the evening with westerly gusts up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Strongest winds in the morning and tapering off throughout the day.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

