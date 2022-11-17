Black Bears take Hockey East break until next month

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is on a five-game losing streak as the team tried to score upset three ranked teams in Northeastern, UCONN, and Merrimack.

Maine hosts American International College next Saturday (WABI)

The stretch leaves the Black Bears still seeking their first Hockey East win of the young season.

They’ll have to wait until December as they take a break from league play to host American International College next Saturday.

Maine is back in Hockey East play on Dec. 2 and 3 for a two-game series at Vermont.

UMass Lowell will be the next conference foe to come to Alfond Arena. That doesn’t happen until Jan. 13 and 14.

