Bangor school wins ‘Peanut Butter and Beyond’ contest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ve heard of packing peanuts.

But what about packaging *from* peanuts?

That’s the science mission that netted the James F. Doughty School in Bangor a national award this week.

They won the National Peanut Board’s “Peanut Butter and Beyond” contest for their work on using peanut shells as an alternative to plastic packaging.

The school received $5,000 in STEM grants, a $1,000 donation of peanut products to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, and a special class visit from aspiring astronaut Taylor Richardson.

Richardson’s goal is to get more girls interested in STEM careers - something that speaks to the eighth graders at the Doughty School.

“I think it’s nice for them to see that we’re getting recognized, and this is something bigger than us, and the good that it’s doing, for the community as a whole,” James F. Doughty School science teacher Tracy Vassiliev said.

“Donation is a big part of it because it helps our local food pantry, Good Shepherd Food Bank,” Nutrition Services Director Noelle Scott said. “They provide a lot of meals for our students like weekend backpack meals, and help out families in the area.”

The STEM grants will be used to purchase rockets and sensors for the eighth grade class.

