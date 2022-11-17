All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor holding annual bazaar

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local holiday celebration that dates back more than 80 years returns in full force Saturday.

All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor is decking the halls for its Annual Bazaar.

It features food, fundraising, and fellowship.

Organizers have been preparing for months, and there’s certainly no shortage of things to do.

“This is the boutique, and we have a craft room and we have a luncheon and cafe, we have cards and a silent auction, we have the cheese wheel, candy shop, cookie nook,” Chairperson Dawn Andrews said.

“The fellowship is almost as important as any funds that are raised for our mission,” All Souls Church pastor Chad Poland said. “We’re preparing ourselves moving towards Christmas. This just brings to mind that season, and all of the meaning that’s part of the weeks ahead.”

You can visit the Bazaar at All Souls on Broadway from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. Saturday.

