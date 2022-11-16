Wintry Mix Ends Tonight. Slippery Roads Into Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is sitting in the Gulf of Maine wrapping in mixed precipitation across the region. Rain is along the coast & the I-95 corridor. Farther inland a mix of sleet & freezing rain, then in the mountains all snow. The precipitation will gradually end from southwest to northeast as the low continues to lift northeast. Any additional snowfall will be in the mountains and over the county. Ice accumulations will be a glaze for the central highlands but will be enough to make for slippery road conditions. Any wet pavement is expected to freeze overnight as lows drop into the 20s and low 30s. Skies will partially clear except for the mountains where clouds and flurries will remain.

Additional snowfall forecast as of 4 PM. Most of the snow is expected to fall over the north where some spots in the Northwoods & County could see 3-6" of additional snowfall. (WABI)

By Thursday, expect another cold day with highs in the 30s and low 40s. There will be mostly sunny skies with a few flurries possible in the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The cold air will stick around through the weekend as an upper-level trough remains in place across much of the country. Highs bother Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will be an upper-level disturbance crossing the region on Sunday which could bring some light snow showers to inland areas.

High pressure will begin to build on Sunday evening into Monday. This will bring even colder air and will also cause our winds to pick up.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few flakes in the mountains. Lows will range from the low 20s north to the low 30s along the coast. WNW winds 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries in the mountains. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly clouds with snow showers inland. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

