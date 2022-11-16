Special Olympics Maine running Central Maine Bowling Tournament

Two-day event kicks off at Family Fun Lanes in Bangor
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine Bowling Tournament is taking over Family Fun Lanes in Bangor this week.

“They’ve been really great partners in hosting our event here. They really do whatever is needed to get our athletes out here bowling and competing at our competitions,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine.

The tournament is the latest chance for athletes to get back to in-person competition on the lanes.

“I’ve never been here before, but it’s always fun because it’s a lot of people. I love meeting new people. We do not let COVID ruin us. We are back together, back at it, and back in business,” said Olivia Hassell, bowler.

This year’s edition features the brand-new Unified Doubles and Traditional Doubles divisions.

“It’s the first time we’re offering that here in the state of Maine, which is great. It’s a lot of fun. Unified brings the aspect of having non-athletes compete side by side with either friends or coworkers that are athletes. They’re able to share the competition atmosphere together on the same team,” said Littlefield.

Wednesday saw the 22 years and up division bowling, with the 21 and under bowlers wrapping things up on Thursday.

“It’s a true honor and privilege to be here with all my friends and athletes out there. I appreciate them coming here today. This is not all about winning. It’s about having fun and cheering on your friends,” said Bryce Hubbard, bowler.

Next up on the Special Olympics Maine calendar is the Central Maine Inclusion Revolution Youth Summit in early December at UMaine, plus the Lobster Dip plunge in Old Orchard Beach on New Year’s Day.

