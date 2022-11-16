Snow, Mix & Rain Today, Slippery Travel Likely For Some

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to track along our coastline today then into the Bay of Fundy tonight. Precipitation will develop from southwest to northeast across the state through the early to mid-morning hours and continue through the afternoon hours, possibly heavy at times, before tapering off from southeast to northeast this evening. With the track being along the coast, we’ll see warmer air working inland during the day which will cause snow to change to mix and rain for coastal and inland areas. It will be cold enough at the onset for precipitation to start as snow for most locations. Areas closer to, and along, the coast may start as snow or mixed rain and snow. As the morning progresses, any snow or mix along the coast will change to all rain. Inland areas will likely see snow mixing with sleet and rain by late morning then changing to all rain around lunchtime and through the afternoon. Areas further north, Greenville to Millinocket northward, will stay mainly snow with a slight chance for some sleet or freezing rain to mix in during the afternoon. There will be a wide range in temperatures from the 30s for most of us to the 40s to near 50° closer to the coast. We’ll have a gusty east/northeast wind too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Snow, mix and rain will wind down early tonight as the storm moves off to our east. Skies will turn partly cloudy as the night wears on. Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s to low 30s for overnight lows. Storm total snowfall accumulations will be little to nothing along the coast; a coating to an inch or two for inland areas; 2″-5″ just north of Bangor; and 5″-8″ from the western mountains through Jackman, Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton. Some higher amounts of 10-11″ will be possible over Northern Aroostook County.

Winter Weather Advisories & Winter Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of our snow & wintry mix potential. (WABI)

Totals have been shifted farther north due to the low tracking closer to the coast. Coastal areas will see all rain. Highest totals will be in the mountains. (WABI)

Thursday looks like a mainly dry day. We’ll see a good deal of clouds sticking around with some breaks of sunshine mixed in from time to time. An upper level disturbance moving through could give northern areas and the mountains a few snow showers during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Upper level low pressure spinning over Hudson Bay will keep plenty of clouds across the area Friday with some breaks of sunshine mixed in again. A weak disturbance wrapping around the upper low could bring some snow showers to northern areas and the mountains Friday too but overall it looks to be mainly dry. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Saturday looks brighter with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. We’ll remain cool with highs in the 30s to around 40°. We’ll be keeping an eye on developing low pressure forecast to pass offshore Sunday. Most of the data keeps the storm offshore but some of the data brings it close enough to graze Downeast parts of the state with some snow or mix Sunday. We’ll keep you posted.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix developing from southwest to northeast across the state this morning. Snow and/or mix will change to all rain for areas near and along the coast early, inland areas will see snow changing to mixed rain and snow then all rain by late morning into the afternoon and areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will see mainly snow with a slight chance for some mixing with sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. Precipitation could be heavy at times. Highs between 30°-48°, warmest along the coast. East/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Snow, mix and rain ending early then turning partly cloudy. Lows between 25°-35°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible across the north and mountains. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible across the north and mountains. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

