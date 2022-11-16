RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt ballots

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.

Bellows tells us that they are working on retrieving 25 boxes of ballots from Bangor and eight from Hampden which will be scanned Wednesday.

“As we scan those ballots, it’s capturing a numeric image of every single ballot, it’s the cast vote record,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.

“That is what is used in the computer system on the hardened system to run the ranked choice voting tabulation, so the memory sticks from Bangor and Hampden, were not successfully acquired by the system.”

“Those ballot images as numeric images the cast vote records could not be read by the system. Because they couldn’t be read by the system, that means we will scan those ballots.”

Those 33 boxes of ballots were retrieved by Maine State Police Tuesday night ahead of the expected snow, and will run through the optical scanner at 9 Wednesday morning.

Bellows says the process will take several hours, and is hopeful to have a result by the end of the day.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.