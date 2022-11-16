Ranked-choice tabulation results for Congressional District 2 expected Wednesday night

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ranked-choice vote tabulation continues for it’s third day in Augusta for the second congressional district race.

Tuesday night, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced that the memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.

Law enforcement retrieved the memory sticks which have already been scanned in the system on Wednesday.

Results are expected Wednesday night.

