Ranked-choice tabulation results for Congressional District 2 expected Wednesday night

Maine Congressional District 2
Maine Congressional District 2(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ranked-choice vote tabulation continues for it’s third day in Augusta for the second congressional district race.

Tuesday night, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced that the memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.

Law enforcement retrieved the memory sticks which have already been scanned in the system on Wednesday.

Results are expected Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Orono High School to perform Mamma Mia in new auditorium
Orono High School to perform Mamma Mia in new auditorium
NLH Acadia reaches milestone with new pediatrics wing.
Northern Light Acadia reaches big milestone for new pediatric wing
PUC announces rate increases
PUC announces new rate increases for Versant and CMP customers
Ben Dunkle and his team at Triumph Professional Cleaning Services in Brewer were looking for a...
5K to benefit veterans in need of heating assistance
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift...
Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection underway