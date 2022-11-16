Portland Starbucks that voted to unionize will close

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Less than a month after its employees voted to unionize, Starbucks announced on Tuesday that it will close its location at the corner of Exchange and Middle streets in Portland’s Old Port.

In a statement to WMTW, Starbucks did not mention unionization.

“We routinely review the partner and customer experience in all our stores, to see if the store is thriving, partners are feeling supported, and that we are meeting customer needs,” Starbucks said in the statement.

Starbucks claims the Middle Street location no longer meets the company’s needs.

The closure was announced first by Starbucks Workers United Maine The group represents the Portland workers and Starbucks employees at a shop in Biddeford who voted to unionize in July.

“This is the most egregious anti-union tactic, and it is a blatant violation of the right of workers to unionize free from retaliation under the National Labor Relations Act,” wrote Maine AFL-CIO president Cynthia Phinney.

Employees at the store tell WMTW that Starbucks said the closure was not related to the unionization.

“I feel like it’s because of the union,” said barista Cody Dow. “They’re specifically saying it’s not but that is the only thing they’re saying and if you’re only saying that it feels like you’re saying it actually is this, but we got to say this to be good.”

Union representatives are calling for a reversal of the decision.

“We urge the National Labor Relations Board to demand that Starbucks reverse its harmful decision and bargain with its employees,” Phinney said.

This comes just two days after NLRB took action against Starbucks for alleged anti-union behavior at stores in Georgia and Brookline, Massachusetts.

The Middle Street location was the first Starbucks shop in Portland. Its last day will be Dec. 23. According to employees, the company has offered to help workers find jobs at other Starbucks locations in the area.

The announcement comes about a week after the National Labor Relations Board accused Chipotle of closing its Augusta shop after employees there voted to form a union. The National Labor Relations Board said the chain should reopen the location and rehire the employees.

