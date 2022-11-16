Orono High School to perform Mamma Mia in new auditorium

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono High School’s theater program is set to perform their first big production in their new home.

Opening Thursday night these performers have a bit of a fire within their soul.

For a while they had to use the cafeteria for rehearsal.

“There was a lot of food on the cafeteria floor that we had to rehearse on,’’ said Rose Sunderland-McKay who is playing Tonya.

And they have not been broken hearted or blue since they day they parted with their old rehearsal space.

“I cried the first time I saw it when it wasn’t even done like I don’t think there was seats or like paint on anything yet when I first saw it, and I like immediately burst into tears because I’ve been doing theater here for years and it was just so great to see that, like so much energy had gone into something that I enjoy so much,” Sunderland-McKay added.

The new space has provided educational opportunities for those on stage and behind the curtain.

“I’m actually very new to tech and never have done sound before. And I plan to go to college for it. So this is really, really good experience to like, prepare me for the future,” said soundboard technician Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick.

For many out there the arts aren’t just a hobby. But something more.

“For us to have a safe space to sort of express that creativity and that emotion is really important. I think, especially for students to be able to come together and have a community of people that care about them, where we’re all putting our work into the same goal has been really important,” said Kat Kohtala who is playing Donna.

Rehearsals began back in September.

As they’ve been dancing and jiving these performers have been having the time of their life bringing this show together.

“We’ve really tried to build like a positive community. We have wonderful directors, we have a wonderful cast and crew. And they’ve all made that happen so that we can just have good energy and we’re all really friends with each other and we just have, like a really positive environment here,” Kohtala added.

Getting this building to become a reality took quite a bit of “money money money”.

But it’s not funny just how invested the community was in supporting the arts.

A ballot measure gave the school the funds needed to make it all happen.

“We’re super thankful to have a community that supports the arts. Definitely. And it’s just and I’ve heard things from people like around town to just the amount of like overwhelming support and how excited everybody is for this show and for the auditorium is just incredible,” said Aila Farrell who is playing Sophie.

