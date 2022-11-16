Northern Light Health Offers Assistance in Insurance Enrollment

NLH is offering assistance in the enrollment process.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Finding health insurance can be a confusing process.

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to Maine’s marketplace, a local healthcare system wants to help.

Northern Light Health is offering to assist anyone looking to navigate the open enrollment process on https://www.coverme.com/?province=ON&agecode=0

They have certified application counselors available at locations throughout the state ready to lend a hand.

Unlike insurance brokers, enrollment assisters can’t help you choose your coverage plan.

Instead, they’re there to guide you through the process.

“With us, we are here to help with the computer part of it, help answer the questions that are on the website, help you navigate through that website. But as far as picking a plan, the patient has to truly investigate the plan and see if that is a good fit for them. We cannot sway in any way,” said Katie Devisme financial counselor, Northern Light Health.

Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment with Katie or another counselor at Maine Coast Hospital, call 664-5330.

They can also help you get connected with a counselor closer to home.

Open enrollment runs until January 15th, but you only have until December 15th to ensure you’re covered when the new year begins.

