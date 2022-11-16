Nobleboro woman was killed after head-on-crash with a dump truck

NOBLEBORO, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed after a head-on crash with a dump truck in Nobleboro.

It happened on East Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the driver, 68-year-old Sharon Moody crossed the center line into the path of a dump truck.

Officials say the crash caused the driver of dump truck to leave the road in an attempt to avoid hitting a utility pole.

Moody was killed in the crash.

Police say the driver of the dump truck was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The cause still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.