Nobleboro woman was killed after head-on-crash with a dump truck
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NOBLEBORO, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed after a head-on crash with a dump truck in Nobleboro.
It happened on East Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the driver, 68-year-old Sharon Moody crossed the center line into the path of a dump truck.
Officials say the crash caused the driver of dump truck to leave the road in an attempt to avoid hitting a utility pole.
Moody was killed in the crash.
Police say the driver of the dump truck was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The cause still remains under investigation.
