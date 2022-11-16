Momo’s Cheesecake adds fudge to full-time menu

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth has always been famous for their cheesecake of course, but in the past they’ve also made fudge for holidays or upon special request.

Now, Momo’s has fudge full time.

Owner Brenda Medezma’s oldest son is making the fudge full time, as well as carrot cake.

He makes 10 different flavors of fudge, and the carrot cake recipe is one that goes back three decades.

”A lot of people are looking for flavors that we have that you can’t get anywhere else, and they tell me they love it all the time, or the leave sticky notes, or they message on facebook or instagram,” said William Smeal, fudge and carrotcake maker.

