MCA will use $5 million to close the broadband availability gap
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - $5 million is coming to some rural Maine communities to help expand broadband.
The Maine Connectivity Authority will use this money to close the broadband availability gap and support the development of a five-year action plan.
Senators Collins and King both co-sponsored bipartisan infrastructure law, which includes money for broadband expansion in the state.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.