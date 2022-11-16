MCA will use $5 million to close the broadband availability gap

MCA to bridge the broadband availability gap
MCA to bridge the broadband availability gap(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - $5 million is coming to some rural Maine communities to help expand broadband.

The Maine Connectivity Authority will use this money to close the broadband availability gap and support the development of a five-year action plan.

Senators Collins and King both co-sponsored bipartisan infrastructure law, which includes money for broadband expansion in the state.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Nobleboro woman killed in crash
Nobleboro woman was killed after head-on-crash with a dump truck
Fudge at Momo's Cheesecake
Momo’s Cheesecake adds fudge to full-time menu
Orono High School to perform Mamma Mia in new auditorium
Orono High School to perform Mamma Mia in new auditorium
NLH Acadia reaches milestone with new pediatrics wing.
Northern Light Acadia reaches big milestone for new pediatric wing