Maine Credit Union’s Holiday Meals for Mainers returns for second year

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Credit Union’s Holiday Meals for Mainers is returning for a second year.

This initiative is through their campaign for ending hunger.

They are asking people to make a donation of $5 or more for holiday meals for people in need throughout the months of November and December.

Jennifer Burke is the Assistant Vice President of Communication and Outreach.

She says it all adds up, even the smallest amounts.

”It is amazing how incremental donations go a long way. $5 doesn’t get you much when you go to a grocery store these days but that is not the case for some of the local food pantries,” said Burke. “They have partnerships with big box retailers, Good Shepherd Food Bank, so $5 dollars can really get stretched a long time. You might not think it sounds like much, but it really can help provide a meal to a family in need.”

To donate, visit campaignforendinghunger.org.

