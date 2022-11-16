“Free the Z” kicks off with 600+ turkey donations

Turkey donations
Turkey donations(Tom Krosnowski)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “Cold turkey” took on a literal meaning Tuesday outside the Brewer Hannaford.

The annual “Free the Z” promotion between Z107.3 and Penquis kicked off Tuesday.

Station DJ Kid will be camping out until they meet their goal of 2,022 turkeys.

By the end of day one, they had received more than 600.

Penquis officials tell us more than 6,500 local families are in need of turkeys this year - and the need is rising.

”That turkey really provides leftovers and feeds the family for a whole week,” Penquis community relations manager Renae Muscatell said. “Kids are home. They’re on vacations. Budgets are tight and this is great and helps people for the whole week to feed a family. Who doesn’t like leftover turkey?

“We have school groups come out who save their money and bring out the turkeys. That is really what that’s all about watching our community come together in a time of need and giving.”

There are several ways you can help Penquis reach their goal.

You can stop by the Brewer Hannaford with a bird or $15 in cash donations.

