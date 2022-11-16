Free Thanksgiving meals and resoureces

Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving(Pexels via MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources.

AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211.

BELFAST: Traci’s Diner and Red Knights Maine Chapter IX in Belfast are hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from 12pm-4pm. By donation, benefits Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine

BUCKSPORT: Bucksport Community Concerns Food Pantry – Hannaford gift cards available for residents of Bucksport, Prospect and Orland. Contact Lori for more information 207-216-5062

DEXTER: Gatherings 4 Main St in Dexter is hosting a free meal from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. The meal will be entirely vegan. For more information call 924-2088

ELLSWORTH: Ellsworth Elks Lodge – Free Thanksgiving meal from 11am-2pm. Dine in, take out and limited delivery available. Call 207-322-1728 for more information.

GUILFORD: Red Maple Inn is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 12:30-6:30 p.m. It is by donation only, and all proceeds benefit the Parkman Grange MSAD 4 Santa Project

HERMON: Lynde Lodge in Hermon is hosting a free Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m-2 p.m.

ROCKLAND: St Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rockland is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Gluten free and vegan options available. Call 594-8191 for more information.

SEARSMONT: Waldo Country Woodshed is hosting a free community Thanksgiving Dinner in Searsmont at 2 p.m. Call 207-338-2692 for more information.

SPRINGFIELD: The Quad County Snowmobile Club in Springfield is hosting their free Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 p.m-4 p.m. Donations are welcomed. For more information call 738-3400.

STONINGTON: Island Community Center (Stonington) – Free Thanksgiving meal deliveries, starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Call 207-367-2735 for more information

WARREN: Penobscot Bay Ministries are hosting their 2nd annual Community Thanksgiving from 12-4 at the Warren Masonic Hall.

