Empire Beauty School Celebrates ‘National Day of Beauty’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Day of Beauty - a day where 75 Empire Beauty Schools around the country open their doors to people of all ages for haircuts, nail services, and more.

All proceeds during event benefit local anti-domestic violence programs.

TV5 stopped by the Bangor location Wednesday.

They’re donating all proceeds from their student salon services to Partners for Peace.

They’re a resource center for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, helping more than 1,400 people affected by domestic abuse annually.

Through special training, Empire students learn to identify the signs of abuse and offer help by providing the National Domestic Violence Hotline number to those who may be in need.

”Domestic violence awareness is really important to us at Empire. Oftentimes being a stylist, you might be one of the first people ever aware of something happening. So, it’s kind of important for us to give back to that,” said Louise Bartlett, Executive Director at Empire Beauty School, Bangor.

“It’s amazing to have any kind of support. It’s especially amazing to have support from Empire Beauty School. People who do hair and cosmetology are very much in unique positions to be hearing stories from the people who are sitting in their seats,” said Casey Faulkingham, Partners for Peace.

Empire Beauty School students will be selling one dollar donation cards throughout the entire month of November, as well as raffle tickets. You can win a basket full of beauty products.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by abuse you can call the Partners for Peace helpline at the number on your screen 1-800-663-9909.

Advocates are available 24-hours a day, and it’s all confidential.

