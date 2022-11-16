Camden native killed in Florida

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WABI) - A 49-year-old man who grew up in the Camden area was killed last month in what police in Florida say was a random act of violence.

Jeffrey Chapman, who was living in Florida, died on Oct. 21 in Clearwater.

According to the Courier-Gazette, police in Florida arrested 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett, one of the suspected attackers, and charged him with first-degree murder.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Savonne Morrison, was arrested Nov. 4.

The newspaper reports Chapman and the two assailants encountered each other when the two men got out of their car and repeatedly hit Chapman in the chest with a tire iron.

He graduated from Camden-Rockport High School in 1992.

