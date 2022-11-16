5K to benefit veterans in need of heating assistance

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local cleaning company is stepping up to help veterans fill up their fuel tanks this winter.

Ben Dunkle and his team at Triumph Professional Cleaning Services were looking for a way to give back to their community and decided on a 5K Fun Run/Walk.

Looking forward to meeting all of you at our 5k run/ walk #November192022 for Maine Veterans Project and remember we will be having a bake sale, pie auction, and an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win some cool prizes! #MaineVeterans #givingbacktothecommunity #heatingoil #5k #pieauction #bakesale #Thanksgiving Posted by Triumph Professional Cleaning Services on Friday, November 4, 2022

It gets underway at their office on North Main Street in Brewer at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

All proceeds will benefit Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program.

They partner with RH Foster to provide home heating fuel to local veterans.

Dunkle comes from a military family, so giving back in this way was a no brainer for him and his team.

“My dad is a Vietnam veteran. My grandparents are veterans. My whole family are vets, and we love them. They have given everything for our country. This is a small way of giving back,” he said.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s $25 to register.

There will be a bake sale and a silent auction, too.

