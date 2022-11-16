5K to benefit veterans in need of heating assistance
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local cleaning company is stepping up to help veterans fill up their fuel tanks this winter.
Ben Dunkle and his team at Triumph Professional Cleaning Services were looking for a way to give back to their community and decided on a 5K Fun Run/Walk.
It gets underway at their office on North Main Street in Brewer at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
All proceeds will benefit Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program.
They partner with RH Foster to provide home heating fuel to local veterans.
Dunkle comes from a military family, so giving back in this way was a no brainer for him and his team.
“My dad is a Vietnam veteran. My grandparents are veterans. My whole family are vets, and we love them. They have given everything for our country. This is a small way of giving back,” he said.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
It’s $25 to register.
There will be a bake sale and a silent auction, too.
