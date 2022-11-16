5K to benefit veterans in need of heating assistance

Ben Dunkle and his team at Triumph Professional Cleaning Services in Brewer were looking for a...
Ben Dunkle and his team at Triumph Professional Cleaning Services in Brewer were looking for a way to give back to their community and decided on a 5K Run/Walk.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local cleaning company is stepping up to help veterans fill up their fuel tanks this winter.

Ben Dunkle and his team at Triumph Professional Cleaning Services were looking for a way to give back to their community and decided on a 5K Fun Run/Walk.

Looking forward to meeting all of you at our 5k run/ walk #November192022 for Maine Veterans Project and remember we will be having a bake sale, pie auction, and an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win some cool prizes! #MaineVeterans #givingbacktothecommunity #heatingoil #5k #pieauction #bakesale #Thanksgiving

Posted by Triumph Professional Cleaning Services on Friday, November 4, 2022

It gets underway at their office on North Main Street in Brewer at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

All proceeds will benefit Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program.

They partner with RH Foster to provide home heating fuel to local veterans.

Dunkle comes from a military family, so giving back in this way was a no brainer for him and his team.

“My dad is a Vietnam veteran. My grandparents are veterans. My whole family are vets, and we love them. They have given everything for our country. This is a small way of giving back,” he said.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s $25 to register.

There will be a bake sale and a silent auction, too.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Orono High School to perform Mamma Mia in new auditorium
Orono High School to perform Mamma Mia in new auditorium
NLH Acadia reaches milestone with new pediatrics wing.
Northern Light Acadia reaches big milestone for new pediatric wing
PUC announces rate increases
PUC announces new rate increases for Versant and CMP customers
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift...
Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection underway