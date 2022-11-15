UMaine President: “Maine Day” has lost its focus, future uncertain

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The future of a historic University of Maine tradition is in in the air among concerns that it has strayed from its original purpose.

Maine Day was established in 1935 for the school community to come together in volunteerism and service initiatives.

However, University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy wrote last week that focus has “eroded,” noting a decrease in volunteerism and an increase in off-campus celebrations that have raised health and safety concerns.

She says amid concerns from the school and the surrounding community, she is launching an advisory task force to recommend solutions for ways to “re-envision” Maine Day.

The task force will consist of faculty, students and alumni.

Ferrini-Mundy says a decision on Maine Day 2023 will be made by the start of the spring semester.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.