Sunshine & Chilly Today, Snow, Mix & Rain Ahead for Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a nice day today. We’ll start with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing high clouds during the afternoon as our next storm system pushes towards the area. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s but the wind will be light so overall it will feel better if you have outdoor plans. Clouds will continue to increase tonight with lows dropping to the 20s to near 30°.

Low pressure is forecast to develop along the East Coast night then travel northward into the Gulf of Maine, tracking near the Maine Coast during the day Wednesday. With the track being close the coast, we’ll see warmer air working inland during the day Wednesday which will result snow changing to mix and rain for coastal and inland areas. Precipitation will develop from southwest to northeast across the state Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday night, tapering off late. It looks like it will be cold enough at the onset for precipitation to start as snow for most locations. Areas closer to and along the coast may start as snow or mixed snow, sleet and rain. As the morning progresses, any snow or mix along the coast will change to all rain. Inland areas will likely see snow mixing with sleet and rain by late morning into the afternoon and may change to all rain at times during the afternoon. Areas further north, say Greenville to Millinocket northward will stay mainly snow with a slight chance for some sleet or freezing rain to mix in during the afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s to near 40° for most spots although coastal areas will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid-40s. Snow, mix and rain will wind down Wednesday night as the storm moves off to our east. Storm total snowfall accumulations will be little to nothing along the coast; a coating to an inch or two for inland areas; 2″-5″ just north of Bangor; and 4″-8″ from the western mountains through Jackman, Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton. It looks like we’ll see a mainly dry and quiet stretch of weather for the remainder of the week and through the weekend. Upper level low pressure spinning over Hudson Bay will keep plenty of clouds across the area through the end of the week and into the weekend. Weak disturbances wrapping around the upper low could bring some snow showers to northern areas and the mountains but overall it looks to be mainly dry. Thursday and Friday will both feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny during the morning then increasing high cloud this afternoon. Highs between 35°-42°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 21°-31°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix developing from southwest to northeast across the state during the morning. Snow and/or mix will change to all rain for areas near and along the coast, inland areas will see snow changing to mixed rain and snow by late morning into the afternoon and areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will see mainly snow with a slight chance for some mixing with sleet during the afternoon. Highs between 32°-45°, warmest along the coast. East/northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

