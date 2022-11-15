Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to thicken up overnight ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. Lows will range from the low 20s across the north to the low 30s closer to the coast. Winds will remain light. Any precipitation will arrive just before sunrise in southern & western areas on Wednesday.

Low pressure will bring snow, a wintry mix and rain to parts of the region on Wednesday. The biggest change from Monday is that the low looks to track closer to the coastline. Because of this, the highest snowfall totals have been shifted farther inland and for locations from I-95 towards the coast, snowfall totals have been lowered and potential for a wintry mix or all rain has been increased. The immediate coastline should expect all rain from this event. Along I-95, there will be snow to start with accumulations of only a few inches. By midday this will change to a wintry mix including sleet and will result in the potential for minor ice accumulations and could make road conditions slick into the early afternoon. This will eventually change over to a cold rain as warmer air pushes inland. For locations from the Foothills into the Mountains, it will be cold enough to support all snow, some of which will be heavy at times before coming to an end by the evening. The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is still in place for inland areas.

Winter Weather Advisories & Winter Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of our snow & wintry mix potential. (WABI)

A Wintry mix will be possible in the Central Highlands by midday Wednesday. A period of sleet could result in the potential for some minor icing. (WABI)

Totals have been shifted farther north due to the low tracking closer to the coast. Coastal areas will see all rain. Highest totals will be in the mountains. (WABI)

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s inland with some 40s along the coast. Breezy ENE winds that at times will gust up to 30 mph making it feel colder.

By Thursday, expect another cold day with highs in the 30s and low 40s. There will be mostly sunny skies with a few flurries possible in the mountains.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will consist of mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with snow arriving in the south & west early Wednesday morning. Lows in the 20s and low 30s. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow moving from southwest to northeast. Snow along the coast will quickly change to all rain with areas along I-95 expecting a wintry mix by midday. Minor ice accumulations possible. Highest snow totals in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s with an ENE wind that will gust up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries in the mountains. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

