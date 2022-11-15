Purple lights for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month taken from Bangor City Hall

Purple iris Foundation
Purple iris Foundation(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upsetting discovery at Bangor City Hall over the weekend-- it seems some of the lights used to turn the building purple this month were stolen.

City Hall and some other local buildings have been shining purple lights for Pancreatic Awareness Month.

Purple Iris Foundation Founder Christina Parrish helped organize it.

She’s also a 14-year pancreatic cancer survivor.

Parrish says Hampden Electrical donated the lights and extension cords. They’ve only been up for about a week or so.

She says it was extremely disappointing to find part of the display had been stolen.

“You know, the fact that they were actually just taken, for community awareness, off of city grounds, is pretty alarming. People that are doing good in the community shouldn’t have to deal with this kind of stuff,” she said.

Parrish says Hampden Electrical is replacing the lights and extension cord and in time for World Cancer Day on Thursday.

