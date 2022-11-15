Incident at Sanford School a hoax, York County Emergency Management says

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax.

Police have still not yet confirmed what happened.

Maine’s Total Coverage has several crews headed to the scene and will bring you the latest information from officials as it becomes available. Officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

Despite being noted as a hoax, parents of Sanford High School students are advised to go to the parking lot of Marden’s Department Store to be reunited with their students.

A spokesperson from Maine Med said they were meeting to assess the situation before the confirmation of the hoax.

Maine State Police say they are aware of multiple active shooter threats throughout the state, saying they are believed to be hoaxes.

