Police charge owner of dog found in vacant Caribou home

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police have now charged the owner of the dog that was found locked inside a previously vacant home.

They say 31-year-old Matthew Guzman of Caribou is charged with animal cruelty

Police say he voluntarily turned himself in Monday night.

According to officials, the dog was found in a closet by the home’s new owners.

Police say the dog is being provided with the care he needs.

