Pie Project: fundraiser supports Good Shephard Food Bank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the last two years, Skylar Manhart has baked and sold pies to raise money for the Good Shephard Food Bank.

Last year she made 215 pies, donated 30 to shelters hosting Thanksgiving dinners, and raised nearly $4,000.

This is Manhart’s last year doing the project and she hopes to raise $5,000.

This year she is baking at Hampden Academy.

If you want to help her reach her goal, you can order a pie or donate.

Orders for pies close on Thursday.

Pies can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

To donate: Venmo @Skyler-Manhart

