Pie Project: fundraiser supports Good Shephard Food Bank

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the last two years, Skylar Manhart has baked and sold pies to raise money for the Good Shephard Food Bank.

Last year she made 215 pies, donated 30 to shelters hosting Thanksgiving dinners, and raised nearly $4,000.

This is Manhart’s last year doing the project and she hopes to raise $5,000.

This year she is baking at Hampden Academy.

If you want to help her reach her goal, you can order a pie or donate.

Orders for pies close on Thursday.

Pies can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

To order a pie click here.

To donate: Venmo @Skyler-Manhart

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain Wednesday
Bulbs
My Maine Gardens: planting bulbs
Sanford High School
Law enforcement respond to school threats across Maine
Pie Project: fundraiser supports Good Shephard Food Bank
Pie Project: fundraiser supports Good Shephard Food Bank