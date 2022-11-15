Orono’s Ruth White repeats as New England cross country champion

By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White has climbed to the mountaintop of New England cross country yet again.

The Red Riots junior won her race by roughly 42 seconds. It’s the latest accomplishment in a legendary running career. She’s the first two-time New England champion from Maine.

“To have everything come together two years in a row, I just feel really lucky to have good coaching and a good team to work with all season, which really pushes me to run well,” said White.

The win gives Ruth a chance to debut at the Champs Sports Northeast Regional. If she places in the Top 10, she’ll make Nationals.

The regional is set for Nov. 26 at Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx borough of New York City.

White will then turn to nordic skiing before the spring track season.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

