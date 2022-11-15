Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax.

According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number.

The call reported there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school.

Sanford’s fire chief says after receiving the report, they responded along with several other units from surrounding areas.

When no victims were found, the fire chief says crews demobilized but adds they had enough resources on the scene, citing past active shooter training for the fast response.

Police worked through the morning to clear the building and bus students to Memorial Gym for parent pick up.

Officials say that schools in Gardiner, Rockland, Belfast, Ellsworth, Winslow and Portland received similar calls Tuesday morning.

The FBI says its aware of the numerous threats made throughout the state Tuesday and they will continue to work with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information.

