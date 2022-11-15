Momo’s Cheesecake donates to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital

Momo’s Cheesecake
Momo's Cheesecake
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth made a sizable donation to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital Tuesday morning.

Ten percent of proceeds from every piece of cheesecake sold in October were donated to the hospital in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s an annual tradition for Momo’s, one owner Brenda Medezma says she’s happy to take part in.

The donation will go toward helping breast cancer patients at the hospital with financial assistance.

“Donations are important, because there’s not always coverage for people who don’t have health insurance, maybe don’t have money in their pocket to get their mammogram, or get their breast cancer screened or even treated,” said Maine Coast Hospital Senior Physician Executive Sheena Whittaker. “So we need those donations to help them, to make sure the people here locally actually get the care they need.”

Northern Light Health Maine Coast hospital is a non-profit hospital.

