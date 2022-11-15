Man recovering after Auburn crash, truck fire

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - One man is recovering after his truck caught fire in an Auburn interstate crash Monday afternoon.

The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us 70-year-old Richard Kammel of Sabattus was traveling southbound at exit 77 at 3:30 when he struck a tractor trailer attempting to change lanes.

His pickup truck then flipped over and caught fire.

Officials say nearby drivers were able to put it out with fire extinguishers from their vehicles.

Kammel was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Officials say sun glare was a factor in the crash.

