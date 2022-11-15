Maine’s highest court denies appeal of Bath man found guilt of attempted murder

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court has denied the appeal of a Bath man who claimed the trial court failed to consider evidence he was not of sound mind when he shot and tasered a relative in Shirley in 2019.

Christopher Hallowell was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and several other charges.

During the trial, Hallowell presented evidence regarding his mental health issues.

The evidence presented did not meet the burden of proof needed for an insanity plea, according to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

In their decision, the court acknowledged Hallowell does have a range of mental health issues, but they don’t believe that would have affected his ability to know right from wrong.

