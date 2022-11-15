Maine’s highest court denies appeal of Bath man found guilt of attempted murder

A judge is deciding whether a man accused of shooting a distant relative at her business in...
A judge is deciding whether a man accused of shooting a distant relative at her business in Shirley two years ago is competent to stand trial.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court has denied the appeal of a Bath man who claimed the trial court failed to consider evidence he was not of sound mind when he shot and tasered a relative in Shirley in 2019.

Christopher Hallowell was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and several other charges.

During the trial, Hallowell presented evidence regarding his mental health issues.

The evidence presented did not meet the burden of proof needed for an insanity plea, according to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

In their decision, the court acknowledged Hallowell does have a range of mental health issues, but they don’t believe that would have affected his ability to know right from wrong.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

For the second time in 12 hours, Fournier was re-elected Council Chair. Neither time was...
Bangor City Council again votes Rick Fournier chair after voting “irregularity”
Bangor City Council
In tight vote, Rick Fournier chosen as Bangor City Council chair
Dennis Dechaine
Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence
Maine State House
Maine Senate Democrats, Republicans vote for Aroostook County lawmakers to lead