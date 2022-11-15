Maine football hopes to hold onto Brice-Cowell Musket in New Hampshire rivalry

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s rivalry week in the final line of the 2022 Black Bear football schedule.

The Black Bears brought the prize back to Orono thanks to their first win in Durham since 2001 last season (WABI)

Maine will be trying to hold onto the Brice-Cowell Musket by defeating New Hampshire on Saturday at noon.

“We look to keep the Musket here in Orono, but we’ve got to earn it just like we have to earn every win that we play. We have signs up there right now. We’ve got to earn it and fight for the Musket. That’s what we have to do,” said Michael Gerace, graduate offensive lineman.

“It means a lot to everybody that’s gone here before us and everybody that’s here now. We’re keeping that in mind. We’re going to go out and do anything we can to get a win to end our season,” said Joe Fagnano, senior quarterback.

New Hampshire still has more than the Musket to play for. The Wildcats are still in the hunt for FCS playoff positioning.

