Jeremy Swayman continues to work toward Bruins return

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Black Bears goaltender Jeremy Swayman was back at Bruins practice as he continues to work his way back from a left leg injury he suffered on Nov. 1 when his teammate, Patrice Bergeron, slid into him and the goal.

Former Black Bear has been sidelined with a left leg injury since Nov. 1 (WABI/Boston Bruins)

Swayman commended Boston’s medical team for their efforts in working to bring him back to action.

“I couldn’t be in better hands. I feel so fortunate to be a part of this organization. The care that these guys have for players means a lot as a player. It extends throughout all my teammates. It was a pretty special thing,” said Swayman.

Swayman also credited the Penguins’ training staff after he suffered the injury in Pittsburgh.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Swayman is ahead of schedule, but did not give a return date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.