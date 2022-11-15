Hancock County Sheriff’s Dept. wants to raise money to help with home heating costs

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is putting together a fundraiser they hope will raise tens of thousands of dollars to help citizens in need cover home heating costs this winter.

The department is taking a $10,000 surplus from its Sheriff Charities and using it to start a campaign to match donations from the public, dollar for dollar.

Hancock County Commissioners have pledged the same, matching and doubling every dollar donated by the public.

In all, the campaign could raise $60,000 to be used to help Hancock County residents heat their homes.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane. “I know our staff just jumped on it, and said, ‘That’s a great idea, we need to be doing something like this.’ So, if we in some little way can help with the money that we contribute, maybe we can sleep a little better at night.”

Kane said there are still a few details to be worked out but hopes to be launching the fundraiser in the next few days.

Information on how to donate will be on the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page as soon as it’s available.

