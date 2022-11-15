Free the Z Turkey Drive kicks off today

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Radio station Z107.3 kicked off its annual “Free the Z Turkey Drive” in the parking lot of Hannaford in Brewer Tuesday morning.

Birds starting coming in bright and early at 6 p.m. Folks can drop off turkeys or monetary donations.

Just $15 dollars will help one family with a meal.

Our own Brittany McHatten braved the chilly elements to spread the word about the high need for Thanksgiving donations this year with increases in grocery, gas and heating prices.

Z107.3 is partnering with Penquis to hand out the turkeys to families in the region.

In you can’t make it to Brewer, You can text “Turkey” to 44321 or go to https://www.penquis.org/donate/ and click on “Turkey Donations.”

And don’t forget, this Thursday, our TV5 Turkey Telethon is this Thursday from 4 - 6:30 p.m.

