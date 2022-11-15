Dedham Middle School awarded $1,000 in Teens to Trails Life Happens Outside Challenge

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday morning was slated to be just like any other day for students at the Dedham Middle School.

Instead, they got a big surprise that was a month in the making.

Dedham joined 13 other schools around the state taking part in the Teens to Trails Life Happens Outside Challenge.

The challenge saw students tallying the amount of time they spent outdoors with the chance to win $1,000 for their school.

The school says they’ll use the money to help keep these students enjoying the outdoors in the wintertime.

“There’s so much value in being outside both physically, mentally and socially. That to see kids want to get outside, it just makes me feel proud of our kids here at Dedham School knowing that they’re benefiting from what I think every kid in the state of Maine can benefit from,” said Physical Education & Health teacher Tim Pearson.

With some students tallying hours in the hundreds, it didn’t matter how they spent their time outside, just that they enjoyed it.

“You can do a lot of stuff outside. You can go fishing, hunting, biking, four wheeling. Its just fun being outside,” said sixth grade student Logan Butilier.

“I like to build things like with sticks, like I build teepees and stuff as well,” said an eighth grade student.

Teens to Trails aims to help students enjoy the vast variety of ways to enjoy spending time in nature.

“I hope through Teens to Trails is that we make things more accessible in the outdoors so that students feel like they can be proud of where they’re from, and, you know, make that connection to nature,” said Samantha Andrews of Teens to Trails.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.